GUIDE: 2017 Flying Pig Marathon

Cincinnati's 19th annual Flying Pig marathon weekend kicks off Friday.

The Flying Pig includes the marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K, a health and fitness expo, kids races, an after party and more.

Organizers say the 2017 field of participants on all days for the events of the 19th annual Flying Pig Marathon is pacing nearly 40,000 for total participation (2016 total participation: 39,692).

Marathon festivities kicked off Friday and continue through Sunday's main event.

Registration:

You can still register to participate with other runners or walkers who represent all 50 states and 20 countries.

Marathon festivities kick off Friday with The P&G Health and Fitness Expo for the Flying Pig.

Participants attend the expo to pick up their packets, but the event also open to the public with more than 120 local and national vendors.

Doors open noon Friday at Duke Energy Convention Center on Elm Street Downtown. The expo is held in halls A-C until 7 p.m.

Route:

The Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon is a beautiful course, which “flies” along the streets of Cincinnati, Covington, Newport, Mariemont, Fairfax and Columbia Township.

Lineup of race events:

Friday, May 5

Noon to 7 p.m.

P&G Health & Fitness Expo and packet pickup, Duke Energy Convention Center

Pre-Race Lifting for the Lord’s Gym Pump N’ Run (5K, 10K, Half and Full Marathon Divisions), Duke Energy Convention Center

8 p.m.

Little Kings Mile

9 p.m.

Piggest Raffle Ever Pig Drop

Saturday, May 6

Beginning at 6:30 a.m.

Registration and packet pick-up for the 5K, 10K, Piglet (will be moved to Yeatman's Cove at 11 a.m.), PigAbilities and Flying Fur at Schmidlapp Event Lawn on East Mehring Way

8 a.m.

Toyota 10K, Joe Nuxhall Way

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Walmart and Sam’s Club Family Fun Festival, Yeatman's Cove

10 a.m.

Tri-State Running Company 5K including the Skyline Chili High School Challenge, Joe Nuxhall Way

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

P&G Health and Fitness Expo, Duke Energy Convention Center (Halls A-C)

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Pre-Race Lifting for the Lord’s Gym Pump N’ Run (Half and Full Marathon Divisions), Duke Energy Convention Center

12 p.m.

Kids’ Marathon 26th Mile, Joe Nuxhall Way

1 p.m.

First Watch Piglet, Pampers Diaper Dash and Mascot Race, Yeatman’s Cove

PigAbilities, Joe Nuxhall Way

1:30 p.m.

IAMS Flying Fur, Joe Nuxhall Way

5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Walmart and Sam’s Club Pasta Party, Schmidlapp Event Lawn on East Mehring Way

Sunday, May 7

6 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Moerlein Lager House Viewing Breakfast, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way

6:15 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies, start line on Mehring Way

6:25 a.m.

Wheelchair Start

6:30 a.m.

Flying Pig Marathon, Paycor Half Marathon, City Dash 4-Person Open Relay, Aetna Corporate Relay

8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Michelob Ultra Victory Party, Yeatman’s Cove

Event Records

Marathon

Men...................................................................................... Cecil Franke, 2:20:25 (2006)

Women.................................................................. Tatyana Pozdnyakova, 2:34:35 (2002)

2016 Winners

Marathon

Men............................................................................................... Sergio Reyes, 2:26:03

Women.......................................................................................... Ann Flowers, 2:55:46

Half Marathon

Men................................................................................................... David Bea, 1:14:18

Women........................................................................................ Amy Robillard, 1:22:40

