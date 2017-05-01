Wendy’s of Cincinnati & Dayton sponsors USO tribute

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Americans are notoriously overworked. It's important to take a step back and create time for leisure activities you enjoy.

Why working less will make you more productive (seriously)

At hundreds of locations around the world, the United Service Organizations (USO) has been boosting the morale of the nation’s service members and connecting them to the things they love – family, home and country. The USO of Metropolitan Washington (USO-Metro) supports and fulfills the needs of active duty military members and their families, who live, work and travel.

As one of the oldest military non-profits in country, the USO relies on the generosity of individuals, organizations, and corporations to support critical services and program for members of the nation’s Armed Forces and their families. Wendy’s of Cincinnati and Dayton has been proud to be one of these contributors for the past 8 years.

USO Tribute Cincinnati has raised more than $6 million in the past 13 years to assist with several important initiatives.

These include:

Funding for a portion of the operating costs for the two largest USO Centers in the world, the Warrior and Family Centers at Bethesda, located at Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the USO Warrior and Family Center at Fort Belvoir located adjacent to the Warrior Transition Battalion and Fort Belvoir Community Hospital.

Providing critical services to wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and their caregivers from across the nation. Program include:

Resiliency and Recovery programs

Adaptive sports programs

Excursions to sporting events and concerts

Caregiver support programs

Hospital Celebrity Handshake tours

In 2017, Wendy’s will once again support the USO with a special fundraising effort. Participating restaurants throughout Cincinnati and Dayton will be selling Wendy’s coupon books from May 15th – May 28th.

Each book costs $1 and contains more than $13 in coupon value. Net proceeds from every book sold will be donated directly to the USO. Visit your local restaurant to enjoy a delicious meal, and help Wendy’s support our troops and their families!!