Mid-Miami Roofing accepting nominations for free roof giveaway

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was in talks with the Indian government to manufacture its products in India.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

The gaming market continued to grow in 2016, with mobile gaming leading and PC gaming coming in a close second. Virtual reality gaming was held back by high prices of hardware and esports and video content continued to grow.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

Apple may be all about diversity on the surface, but the numbers show that the company hasn’t made strides in becoming more diverse over the last year — its leadership is still overwhelmingly comprised of white men.

MID-MIAMI ROOFING, INC. today announced it is now accepting nominations for its No Roof Left Behind Campaign. This nationwide program provides free roofs to local community members in need.

Nominations are being accepted at WWW.NOROOFLEFTBEHIND.COM now through 5.31.2017. The process is simple. Anyone can participate and nominate a friend, neighbor or family member in need of a new roof. From the submissions four finalists will be chosen for the final online public voting campaign.

Nominations are now open for Butler County-wide free roof giveaway.

The four finalists’ stories and photos will be displayed on MID-MIAMI ROOFING, INC.’s. No Roof Left Behind homepage. From 6.12.2017 – 7.7.2017 the public will able to vote for the finalist they feel is most deserving. The winner will be revealed online on 7.14.2017.

Nominees must own the home they are living in and be a resident of BUTLER COUNTY, OH. Also, the free roof recipient must be current on his/her mortgage payments. Nominees will be accepted until 5.31.2017. A team of local volunteers will review all the nominees and four will be selected as finalists.

MID-MIAMI ROOFING, INC. joined the No Roof Left Behind initiative as a way to give back to the BUTLER COUNTY that has brought them success for more than 39 YEARS. Owner ANDREA MINK had this to say about the program. “We are proud to be part of No Roof Left Behind. The direct positive impact this initiative has on members of the community is something that can’t be described. It is an honor to be able to launch this here. We look forward to seeing our neighbors and customers come together to help one of our own in need.”

Other local businesses are invited to participate as sponsors or volunteers. “No Roof Left Behind is a great way to rally the community together,” said ANDREA MINK. “There is something for everyone to play a part. You don’t have to swing a hammer or even get dirty to help out. Whether looking to donate services, products or time just give us a call and we’ll find a place for you.”

For more information about MID-MIAMI ROOFING, INC., their No Roof Left Behind program and interviews with ANDREA MINK, please call 513-777-7496 or visit WWW.NOROOFLEFTBEHIND.COM.

ABOUT NO ROOF LEFT BEHIND: No Roof Left Behind is a nationwide program that gives folks in the community a way to help their good neighbors that have fallen on hard times. The No Roof Left Behind program provides a local contractor the framework to provide a new roof at no cost to a deserving homeowner in need.