UC is now tobacco free

The University of Cincinnati is now tobacco free. University leaders said the ban includes cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, vaping devices, and chewing tobacco.

The ban is in place for students, employees, visitors, and contractors who are on property owned or operated by UC.

The board of trustees approved this ban in a unanimous vote last August that all the campuses will be “100 percent tobacco and smoke free environments."

The ban will also be in place during sporting events. Anyone attending an FC Soccer game, UC football games and any event at Nipper Stadium can be kicked off campus or arrested for the use of tobacco products.

