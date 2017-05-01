Sister of murder victim hoping billboards will help bring killer to justice

A Hamilton Woman is hoping billboards will help her find her brother's killer. As each day passes, she's holding out hope someone will come forward.

The victim's sister, Shaqulia Mathews, said she had the two billboards placed where she thinks the most people will see them.

She said they expire in a few weeks, but she's working to keep them up as long as possible.

In September of 2016 she said her brother, Calvin 'CJ' Simmons Jr., father of five was murdered in his home while being robbed.

Simmons Jr., 37, was found shot in the stomach in the 2200 block of University Boulevard.

He died a short time after arriving at Fort Hamilton Hospital.

The murder is still unsolved to and to keep the message out there, she placed the billboards around the city.

It reads in part, "if you know something, say something."

"This foolishness of I am not a snitch... that's fine until it happens to your family, and then you want everyone to say something," Mathews said.

She said so far the billboards have produced calls to police, but the hope is to keep it in everyone's face, especially whoever is responsible for his death.

Mathews said she forgives the person who did it.

"Not for them, but so we can heal so we can move forward and not stay in an angry state because the loss of a loved one," she said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002.

