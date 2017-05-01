Second warmest April in Cincy history

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.

April is usually the month where we start to really escape the grasp of winter and that was certainly the case this year. Our average high temperature in Cincinnati this April was 71.4 degrees. Only one day saw a high temperature in the 40s while eight days saw highs in the 80s.

This is the second most 80 degree days for the month of April in Cincinnati weather history, tying with April of 1976.

Low temperatures were also quite mild. Our average low temperature was way up at 50.1 degrees with only three days with low temperatures in the 30s or 20s.

Our average temperature for the month was 60.8 degrees; an impressive 6.6 degrees above normal. This was enough for April 2017 to go down as the second warmest April in Cincinnati. April records date back to 1873.



April was also on the wet side. While 16 days were dry this month, several days had impressive rainfall, particularly on April 29 when 1.85 inches of rain fell. Overall, we saw 5.16 inches of rain fall out at the airport; 1.27 inches above normal.



Continuing the trend, April saw no snow fall in the city. In a typical April, 0.5 inches falls, mainly during the beginning of the month. With only 10 inches of snow falling since last fall, it appears we’ll finish the season more than a foot below our normal snowfall.



What does May have in store for us? It’s looking like the pattern may change a little and allow for cooler air to hang around the area. This could lead to our first month with below normal temperatures in quite some time. Rainfall amounts looks to be around normal.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.