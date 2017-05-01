Second warmest April in Cincy history

You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
For the past few years, Anaheim Fire and Rescue has put more than 100 goats to work in certain parts of the city that were vulnerable to fire.Full Story >
As of Tuesday, May 2, approximately 40 personnel (three engines, one handcrew and miscellaneous overhead) will remain assigned to the incident.Full Story >
A family was not at home on Monday when a huge tree devastated their home.Full Story >
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.Full Story >
