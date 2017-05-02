Election Guide: Cincinnati Mayoral Primary

The race for Cincinnati mayor will thin out Tuesday as voters head to the polls.

Voters will decide which two of the three mayoral candidates will advance to the November election.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. through 7:30 p.m.

Incumbent Mayor John Cranley faces Council Member Yvette Simpson and former University of Cincinnati Board Chairman Rob Richardson.

The election is expected to draw more numbers that usual for a mayoral primary.

The 2013 primary drew 5.6 percent compared with a 15 to 20 percent voters turnout expected Tuesday, according to the Hamilton County Board of Elections.

No clear issues have been identified as election-predicting, but combating crime and the future of the city's streetcar - the Cincinnati Bell Connector - were hot topics at a FOX19 NOW/Cincinnati Enquirer debate last week.

Not sure where to cast your ballot?

In other races, Harrison will choose an at-large city council member, Norwood will vote for a Ward Four council member.

Hamilton County also has several ballot issues including tax levies for Amberley Village, Columbia Township, Mariemont, Northwest Local Schools, Oak Hills Local Schools and Silverton.

For more information, visit the Hamilton County Board of Elections website.

