Sheriff: Drugs a factor in Anderson Twp crash that hospitalized 2

Drugs are a factor in a head-on crash that hospitalized two people Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

A 2001 Plymouth Neon heading eastbound in the 5500 block of Batavia Pike ran left of center and hit an oncoming 2001 Hyundai Sonata in the westbound lane about 5:50 p.m., sheriff's officials said.

The driver of the Neon, identified as Brandon Shoemake, 32, of Mt. Orab, had to be extricated from his vehicle by fire crew.

He was flown by Air Care to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition, sheriff's officials said.

The driver of the Sonata, Mary Lou Carson, 71, was seriously hurt and taken by ambulance to the hospital, they said.

She is listed in serious condition.

She wore her seatbelt, sheriff's investigators said. Shoemake did not.

Excessive speed is not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

