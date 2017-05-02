Recipe: Apple caramel dip

Apple Caramel Dip by Lee Ann Miller

1- 8oz. cream cheese

4 T. brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

Caramel Fruit Dip- 16 oz. container

Hershey’s Skor Bits- 1 to 2 cups

6-7 medium Granny Smith Apples- unpeeled & sliced

Mix together cream cheese, brown sugar & vanilla. Spread onto a platter and leave the edges of platter clear for apple slices. Microwave caramel fruit dip about 20 seconds, just enough to make it easy to stir and spread. Spread over cream cheese mixture and top with 1 to 2 cups of Skor/toffee bits. Place sliced apples around the edges of the platter and start dipping!

