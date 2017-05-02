Kentucky, Indiana among America's least fun states

Summer is just around the corner, so a personal-finance website released its report of 2017’s Most Fun States in America.

Apparently, the Tri-State is not the place to be if you want to enjoy the season.

Wallethub analysts compared all 50 states across 22 key metrics, including movie costs, accessibility of national parks and restaurants and casinos per capita.

Kentucky was ranked the fourth least fun state.

Indiana came in as the sixth least fun state.

If you're looking to have a fun summer, you may want to try heading out west, according to the findings.

Top 10 Most Fun States in America:

1. Nevada

2. South Dakota

3. Colorado

4. North Dakota

5. New York

6. Wyoming

7. Oregon

8. Louisiana

9. Montana

10. Hawaii

Ohio was ranked the 36th most fun state in the country. Indiana came in as the 45th most fun state and Kentucky was ranked the 47th most fun.

See the full results here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.