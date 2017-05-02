Can you identify this counterfeiting suspect? - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Can you identify this counterfeiting suspect?

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Facebook/North College Hill Police Department) (Facebook/North College Hill Police Department)
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Investigators are asking for help to identify a man accused of counterfeiting.

North College Hill Police said the man used a fake $100 bill to pay for a carryout order at Skyline Chili, on West Galbraith Road, last month.

If you have any information, you're asked to call (513) 521-7171.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly