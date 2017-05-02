Truck crash results in fuel spill, road closures

A crash involving a tractor trailer is expected to impact traffic into Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police said the flatbed truck driver tried to turn and struck a wall, causing a fuel spill.

I-75 northbound and southbound have reopened.

TRAFFIC UPDATE! Access to E/B Ft. Wash. Way to N/B I-71 closed due to A/A w/ fuel spill. Est. closed until early afternoon. I-75 N & S open pic.twitter.com/SDn2H2dtlS — Cincinnati Police (@CincyPD) May 2, 2017

According to Cincinnati Police, the following is currently CLOSED:

-Eastbound 6th Street to Fort Washington Way

-Eastbound Fort Washington Way from I-75 Southbound

CPD says Westbound Fort Washington Way to Northbound I-75 remains OPEN.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.