Truck crash results in fuel spill, road closures

A crash involving a tractor trailer is expected to impact traffic into Tuesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Police said the flatbed truck driver tried to turn and struck a wall, causing a fuel spill.

I-75 northbound and southbound have reopened.

According to Cincinnati Police, the following is currently CLOSED:

-Eastbound 6th Street to Fort Washington Way

-Eastbound Fort Washington Way from I-75 Southbound

CPD says Westbound Fort Washington Way to Northbound I-75 remains OPEN.

No injuries are reported.

