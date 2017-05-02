Here's how to get $20 concert tickets this summer

New Kids on the Block (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Schokohäubchen)

Live Nation is offering you a chance to enjoy summer concerts for only $20.

As part of Live Nation's "National Concert Day," the company is offering one million tickets for more than fifty different summer tours for just $20, with no additional fees.

The Cincinnati concerts offered range from New Kids on the Block to The Wailers, which is a reggae band formed by the remaining members of Bob Marley & The Wailers.

The deal runs through May 9.

Here are the Cincinnati area shows included in the promotion:

May 9: Somo at Bogart's

May 13: Departure - Tribute to Journey at Bogart's

May 14: Devin Townsend Project at Bogart's

May 16: New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boys II Men at U.S. Bank Arena

May 28: Broods at Bogart's

May 29: Animals as Leaders at Bogart's

June 9: Hairbangers Ball at Bogart's

June 16: Blackbear at Bogart's

June 19: Miike Snow at Bogart's

July 18: Seether at Bogart's

July 27: The Wailers at Bogart's

Aug. 22: The Magpie Salute at Bogart's

Sept. 8: Here Come the Mummies at Bogart's

To purchase tickets and see other shows being offered in the region, visit livenation.com/20ticket.

