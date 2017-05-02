Man accused of killing wife booked into Middletown City Jail - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Man accused of killing wife booked into Middletown City Jail

Middletown, OH -

The man accused of killing his wife has been booked into the Middletown City Jail.

Jail officials said Bobby Nitz, 45, arrived back in Butler County around 7:30 Monday evening.

He was arrested in Meigs County and charged with murder. Court officials there said he waived his extradition hearing.

Nitz is accused of fatally shooting Crista Nitz, 41, in the bathroom of their Short St. home on Sunday evening.

Crista's 11-year-old daughter contacted her father via video chat, saying she thought her mother was dead. Her father then contacted police in West Virginia, who then called Middletown Police.

Crista and Bobby had been arguing and it turned violent, according to investigators.

Investigators said Bobby fled the area on his motorcycle after the shooting.

He reportedly told a friend he had just killed his wife so officers asked other police agencies to be on alert.

Meigs County deputies found Bobby on his motorcycle and apprehended him after a chase.

Bobby is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning. 

