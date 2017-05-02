PHOTOS: Officer removes unwelcome slithery guests from Goshen Twp. home

Sgt. Skates and the two snakes. (Source: Facebook/Goshen Township Police Department)

A Goshen Township police officer removed two unwelcome guests from a home.

Sgt. Skates bravely removed two non-venomous black ratsnakes from a garage on Goshen Road, the department said.

Goshen police posted photos on Facebook showing Sgt. Skates proudly holding up the snakes.

The snakes were released unharmed into the wooded area behind the resident's home, the department said.

