Blanchester kidnapping suspect to use insanity defense

The shed where Elliott was held. (FOX19 NOW)

Court documents revealed new information about a kidnapping suspect on Tuesday.

Dennis Dunn, 45, is charged with kidnapping after police said a crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in his backyard shed last week.

According to court records, Dunn is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Blanchester Police have said he has a history of mental health issues.

Officers first responded to Central Ave. on April 26, after a woman reported her daughter, Jennifer Elliott, missing.

Later that morning, a neighbor called to report hearing cries from a backyard shed.

That's where the officer found Elliott, 30, trapped down a pit that had been dug at the bottom of the shed.

Elliott reported harassing phone calls and messages from Dunn in October 2016, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

She declined to pursue charges against Dunn.

He is being held in the Clinton County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Dunn's next court appearance is set for Thursday.

