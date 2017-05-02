Recipe: Honey mustard turkey burger

Honey Mustard Turkey Burger by Anthony Jordan of Invito Personal Chef

Ingredients

¼ cup coarse-grained mustard

2 tablespoons honey

1 pound of Fat-Free Ground Turkey

¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

2 teaspoons canola oil

4 whole-wheat hamburger rolls, split and toasted

Lettuce, tomato slices and red onion slices, for garnish

¼ teaspoon salt

Preparation

1. Prepare a grill.

2. Whisk mustard and honey in a small bowl until smooth and set aside for later

3. Combine turkey, sea salt, pepper and Goya seasoning in a bowl; mix well. Form into four 1-inch-thick burgers.

4. Lightly brush the burgers on both sides with oil. Grill until no pink remains in center, 5 to 7 minutes per side. Or bake in oven for 15 minutes. Brush buns with Honey Mustard mix. Serve with lettuce, tomato and onion slices.

