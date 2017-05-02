Luke Kennard signs stolen from basketball star's hometown

Duke guard Luke Kennard reacts after tying the game during the final minutes of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

People driving through Franklin might notice something missing the next time they drive into the city.

City officials took down the remaining signs that say Franklin is the hometown of basketball star Luke Kennard, a two-time Ohio Mr. Basketball award winner..

Two out of five signs celebrating Kennard were stolen in the past few weeks, according to the Franklin city manager.

City officials believe signs were stolen sometime after Kennard declared his intentions to enter the NBA Draft.

Kennard was named the Ohio Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year as junior and senior.

He also finished his career ranked second in Ohio boys basketball history with 2,997 points.

Kennard scored more than 1,000 points in his two seasons at Duke and is projected as a mid-first round pick, according to NBADraft.net.

He finished his sophomore year at Duke with 19.5 points, 2.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

