Community presents bike for Middletown UDF greeter

A photo of a man standing outside of the Middletown UDF in March captured the local community.

"He was smiling at everybody. He was inviting everybody in and he was giving people hugs he was just a sweet person,” said Middletown resident Amanda Proffitt.

Proffitt said she was in a bad mood one day, until she met the man people in Middletown call 'Geno.'

She took a photo and posted it to the Middletown Talk Facebook group. She hoped that people would repay the kindness.

"It's people like that, that change lives and so we felt like we need him to know how grateful we were for his presences and for what he does every morning. He sits at UDF every morning, rain or shine,” said resident Anne Grady.



Geno's real name is Carl Wells. The photo sparked the "Genogiftchallenge." On Tuesday afternoon, outside of the UDF, the Middletown community got him a motorized bike, Kroger and Auto Zone gift cards from donations.



"I feel very overwhelmed, beautiful day, beautiful people and everybody just surprise me with this nice beautiful bike,” said Geno. "Why do anything else, that's the best thing you could ever do is spread joy show your love,” said Geno.



Geno said he just wants to look at and admire the bike for now, and maybe ride it in a few parades.

