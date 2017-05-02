Sewer backup assistance program for NKY property owners

Property owners in Northern Kentucky who are dealing with sewer backups because of heavy rain, may be able to get help.

SD1 is launching a new program that could give up to $5,000 to help pay for a new valve or pump to prevent future problems.

SD1 directors said it's crucial customers call them to report any backups.

"It helps qualify property owners to actually participate in the program. Without that information, there's nothing for SD1 to go off of to determine if they'll actually be eligible for the program or not," Senior Director of operations Rich McGillis said.

Property owners are eligible for the financial help if you have had at least two reported wet weather backups within the past five years.

