Police find over 1.5 pounds of meth in Jefferson Co. residence

Two people were arrested after nearly two pounds of meth were found inside a Jefferson County, IN residence on Monday.

Tracy Taylor, 46, was on monitored supervision. Jefferson County Community Corrections recently received information that Tracy was using and involved with methamphetamine.

According to detectives, Taylor was associated with a subject identified as 49-year-old Timothy Edwards, and he was supplying large amounts of methamphetamine to subjects in Jefferson County.

Officers arrived at the residence and located two male subjects standing outside. One was identified as Edwards. Taylor was located inside the residence.

Once inside, officers conducted a search of the residence. During the search officers located three separate containers, each containing a large amount of a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine.

Also inside the residence officers located digital scales, plastic bags, syringes, glass pipes, and additional methamphetamine in other containers. They also found over $4,000 in US Currency.

During the investigation, officers learned that Edwards was staying at the residence with Taylor.

A vehicle parked at the residence was registered as belonging to Timothy. A K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.

Both were placed under arrest.

Taylor and Edwards were charged with possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, and maintaining common nuisance.

Both were booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

The crystal substance found throughout the residence tested positive for methamphetamine and all methamphetamine found was weighed and had a combined weight exceeding 1.5 pounds and a street value of over $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.