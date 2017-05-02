Missing Indiana girl found safe in Cincinnati, 3 in federal custody

An Indiana teenager who was reported missing was found safe in Cincinnati.

Police said 14-year-old Amelia disappeared from her family's Lake County home just before 1 a.m. on April 28.

Police found the teen at home in the Cincinnati area.

Three men are in federal custody, according to police.

It's not clear what kind of role they played in Amelia's disappearance.

Her family told Indiana media outlets that they believe she was abducted by someone she met online.

“This is a complex case and investigators are still gathering information,” a statement FOX32 got from the sheriff’s office said.

Amelia was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

