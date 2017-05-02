'I'm right behind him.' Caller helps police track down Blue Ash thieves

The Blue Ash Police Department arrested Bradly Makrancy early Tuesday morning after one resident watched the 19-year-old break into cars parked at his apartment complex.

"They keep trying to get into cars and it looks like they just got into one," the caller told dispatchers. "It looks like they're trying to steal stuff."

From that point forward the caller stayed on the line and followed the three men as they tried to drive away with the stolen goods.

"They're actually leaving the apartment complex right now," the man said. "I'm right behind him."

While on the phone with the dispatcher, the police cruiser caught up to the caller and he lead them right to the alleged thieves.

While being signaled to pull over, Makrancy crashed the car he was driving into a parked vehicle.

According to the police report, the car Makrancy was driving had been reported stolen and the license plates were not registered to that vehicle.

Makrancy reportedly told police he got the car from a man and knew nothing about it. The report also said Makrancy denied breaking into any cars.

The two men with Makrancy at the time were Isaac Converse and Phillip Beauvais. According to the police report, the men admitted to being Makrancy's "lookouts" and they now both face misdemeanor complicity charges.

Makrancy is facing a misdemeanor charge for petty theft and a felony charge for receiving stolen property.

In the report, Converse told police they were at the apartment complex waiting for a friend who lives there to return home to "smoke some marijuana."

