Milford shoppers warned to look out for purse snatcher

Milford Police are warning residents to keep their belongings close while a thief is on the run after a purse snatching.

The latest incident happened at the Kroger on Main Street. Police said a woman grabbed a purse out of a shopping cart and walked right out the door.

"It really is a shame. You just never think that's going to happen," said Kate Martin.

However, it did happen and at the same grocery store Martin always visits making the same mistakes most shoppers do.

"I normally get this little cart and I normally put my purse right on top. I have had people come up to me and say you know you really shouldn't do that," she said.

Police said it's the perfect set up for thieves, who walk around the store looking for easy opportunities to snatch a purse and run out.

"Usually it's people who look for elderly or people with small children not paying attention to their purse leaving it in their cart while their out looking for items or chasing their children around," said Sgt. Keith Belcher with the Milford Police Department.

He said it's best to keep your belongings on you. If you need to set a purse or wallet down he says to keep it under items in the cart so it is not so visible.

Police are asking the community to take a good look at this picture and to come forward with information.

Police are also reminding shoppers to pay attention to their surroundings. They said it's just a matter of time before the woman is caught.

