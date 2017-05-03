Tensing retrial community legal forums start Wednesday

A series of community forums on the trial process begin Wednesday as the Ray Tensing murder retrial approaches.

The Black Lawyers Association of Cincinnati is hosting the series of forums to answer any questions the public may have about the case.

Legal experts and community leaders will offer perspective and clarification on the complicated and detailed legal process.

The goal is to provide the public with a better understanding before the May 25 retrial unfold

Topics of discussion will include:

The jury selection process

Legal standards for manslaughter, murder and self-defense in a police shooting

Role of judge vs. jury

Effects of voting and voter registration on the judicial process

Appealing to lawmakers for meaningful changes in policy

Forum schedule:

Wednesday 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. New Prospect Baptist Church, 1580 Summit Rd., Roselawn

May 10 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Allen Temple AME Church, 7030 Reading Rd., Bond Hill

May 16 6:30 p.m. 8:30 P.M. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale

The first trial of Tensing, 27, a former University of Cincinnati police officer, ended in with a hung jury and mistrial last fall.

Tensing will be tried again on murder and voluntary manslaughter charges connected to the July 2015 fatal shooting of Samuel DuBose during a traffic stop.

A forensic video expert testified in the first trial Tensing's own body camera video shows Tensing drew gun and pointed it at DuBose’s head after DuBose restarted his car, but before it moved.

Tensing initially told investigators he pulled his service weapon because he was being dragged by the car and feared for his life. He testified at trial it was his "perception" he was being dragged.

Fredericks told jurors the video shows Tensing shot DuBose before DuBose's car barely moved.

If convicted on the murder charge, Tensing faces 15 years to life in prison.

The lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 11 years.

