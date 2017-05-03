'Cheeky' toddler locks himself in car, laughs at firefighters trying to rescue him

A toddler in England had a little fun when he locked himself in his mum's car outside an England grocery store last week.

Brandon Emery gave firefighters trying to rescue him a huge grin through the windshield of his mum's car.

She captured the cute moment that is now trending on camera and took to social media to thank Bude firefighters for freeing her 14-month-old.

The rescue crew wound up having to smash out the back window and pulled Brandon to safety when they saw him grab a coin and put it in his mouth.

