Utility trailer stolen from Kentucky school

Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle involved in a theft.

It happened Saturday, April 29 around 8:45 p.m. at Robertson County School on Sardis Road.

Security footage shows a dark-colored SUV, believed to be a Ford Explorer, entering the parking lot.

Investigators said shortly after arriving on the property, the vehicle was seen leaving with a 2015 10 ft. Kirk utility trailer that belongs to the school.

If you have any information about the location or owner of the SUV, you're asked to contact Kentucky State Police at (859) 428-1212 or your local police agency.

