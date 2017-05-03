Colerain Police seek to identify theft suspect - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Colerain Police seek to identify theft suspect

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

Authorities are asking for help to find a man wanted for a theft.

It happened on April 23 around 3:30 p.m.

Police released two surveillance photos in an attempt to identify and locate the suspect.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Colerain Police at (513) 321-COPS (2677).

