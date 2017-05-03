Butler County representative pleads no contest to OVI charge

A local lawmaker pleaded no contest to an OVI charge in court on Wednesday.

State Rep. Richard "Wes" Retherford was convicted of the misdemeanor count in Butler County Area II Court.

Court officials confirm Retherford was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 175 days suspended.

He will get credit for time served for two days spent in jail following his arrest, while the remaining three days will be spent in an alcohol treatment program.

Retherford was also fined $1,075 ($700 suspended) and his driver's license was suspended for six months.

He was arrested in March after Butler County deputies responded to a report of a man passed out behind the wheel at a McDonald's restaurant.

Retherford was initially charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Deputies found a loaded handgun in the car while investigating, sheriff's officials said.

The Butler County grand jury chose not to indict him on the weapons charge.

Because the OVI charge is not a felony, Retherford is still eligible to be in office.

Retherford represents the 51st Ohio House District, which includes the cities of Hamilton and Fairfield, Ross Township, and portions of Fairfield, Hanover, and St. Clair townships.

He just began his third two-year term.

