Rolling roadblocks set for I-75 in Kentucky - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Rolling roadblocks set for I-75 in Kentucky

By Denise Johnson, Traffic Reporter
Connect
GRANT COUNTY, KY (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Bell crews will be pulling fiber optic cable over Interstate 75 in Kentucky over the next two weekends.

The closures will be on Sunday mornings for no more than 15 minute intervals each weekend, between 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

On May 7, crews will be working on south I-75 near the Barnes Road Exit 156, between Dry Ridge and the Williamstown exit.

Then the following Sunday, May 14, they will be working in the northbound lanes of I-75, south of the Barnes Road entrance ramp.

Expect short delays if are heading south towards Lexington.

You could always use US 25 to avoid delays.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly