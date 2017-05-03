Rolling roadblocks set for I-75 in Kentucky

FOX19 NOW's First Alert Weather team blogs and brings you the news about all things weather.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW's Jeff Creighton, Frank Marzullo, Catherine Bodak and Steve Horstmeyer use their combined experience of more than 75 years to bring you stuff we love about weather.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
You can have the same tools used by our weather team right in the palm of your hand.Full Story >
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.Full Story >
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.Full Story >
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.Full Story >
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.Full Story >
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >
The House is scheduled to vote on the bipartisan $1.1 trillion measure Wednesday afternoon.Full Story >