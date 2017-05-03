Another FC Cincinnati player suspended by league

Another FC Cincinnati player was issued a suspension on Wednesday.

Forward Andy Craven is out for four games, according to a news release from the United Soccer League.

He will also pay an undisclosed fine.

The discipline stems from his actions during FCC's loss to Bethlehem Steel FC this past Saturday.

"Three games is in accordance with the league-minimum suspension for incidents classified as violent conduct and one additional game is for deliberately targeting the head of Bethlehem's Santi Moar," the USL stated.

Craven will miss all four of Cincinnati's regular-season matches in May.

He took to Twitter after the match to apologize.

(1/2) I didnt represent my club & fans w/ integrity this past game and Im sorry. — Andy Craven #99 (@andymcraven) May 1, 2017

(2/2) Im blessed to be w/ @fccincinnati and will work hard to earn back the respect of the fans & club. — Andy Craven #99 (@andymcraven) May 1, 2017

FC Cincinnati will also be without Djiby Fall until June 3.

The suspension comes after Louisville City FC head coach James O'Connor accused Fall of a biting midfielder Niall McCabe during the 1-1 draw last month.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.