'As Seen On TV' put to the test

A retaining wall collapse ended with a landslide hitting two Mount Adams homes Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A retaining wall collapse ended with a landslide hitting two Mount Adams homes Wednesday morning.Full Story >
A father who mistakenly shot and killed his own 14-year-old son, thinking he was an intruder, spoke out about what happened that day and how his life changed forever.Full Story >
A father who mistakenly shot and killed his own 14-year-old son, thinking he was an intruder, spoke out about what happened that day and how his life changed forever.Full Story >
Some “As Seen on TV” products make some pretty bold claims about how they can improve your life, but do they really work?Full Story >
Some “As Seen on TV” products make some pretty bold claims about how they can improve your life, but do they really work?Full Story >
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.Full Story >
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.Full Story >
A surveillance camera caught a man dumping four cats outside of a pet store early Wednesday morning. It's a problem that continues to get worse, especially as the weather gets warmer.Full Story >
A surveillance camera caught a man dumping four cats outside of a pet store early Wednesday morning. It's a problem that continues to get worse, especially as the weather gets warmer.Full Story >