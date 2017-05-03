'As Seen On TV' put to the test

As Seen On TV

FOX19 NOW put the latest batch of “As Seen on TV” products to the test.

These products make some pretty bold claims about how they can improve your life. But do they really work?

Some of the latest products range from new ways to groom your pets, to cleaning your house and making your beauty routine easier.

We tested products such as the Tru-Touch de-shedding glove and the Baseboard Buddy.

Amy Wagner with the Simply Money team shows the results of her testing tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX19 NOW.

If you have an “As Seen On” product you’d like us to test, email us at SimplyMoney@FOX19NOW.com.

Meanwhile, take our poll and let us know what you think about these products!