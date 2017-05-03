Landslide in Mt. Adams damages homes, forces bar to close

A retaining wall collapse ended with a landslide hitting two Mount Adams homes Wednesday morning.

The Cincinnati Fire Department ordered Baum Street homeowners to evacuate the property after the hillside slid into to the first and second floors of the homes.

A city inspector found portions of Oregon Street, which is above Baum, also show signs of movement, according to a memo from City Manager Harry Black.

City officials placed warning signs on several homes and businesses ordering occupants to stay off exterior wood framed decks until they have been deemed safe by state inspectors.

"It makes you [think], there's a bunch of hills so you don't know what's going to happen. They keep digging and putting up these new houses and digging, and digging, and digging, and eventually that's going to happen," resident Ben Roeser said.

Officials are especially concerned about City View Tavern, the City Manager Said.

“The safety of the deck has been severely compromised and was ordered to be shored to prevent further movement,” Black wrote.

The restaurant was closed Wednesday afternoon.

Some residents on Oregon Street are being told to stay off their decks. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/FIk7oShfXf — Mike Buckingham (@FOX19Buck) May 3, 2017

The privately owned wall is located behind several properties along Baum Street. It was recently finished after several years of construction, according to Black.

At this time, it does not appear that the building foundations along Oregon Street have been compromised by the collapse.

City inspectors and the Metropolitan Sewer District continue to inspect the situation.

Work is underway to rebuild this retaining wall in between properties on Baum & Oregon St. we'll have more on @FOX19 at 6:30. pic.twitter.com/pMDYmNk5WP — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) May 3, 2017

