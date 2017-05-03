Landslide in Mt. Adams damages homes, forces bar to close

Police say three MS-13 gang members assaulted a teenager on Sunday, armed with a machete, and a handgun.Full Story >
Police say three MS-13 gang members assaulted a teenager on Sunday, armed with a machete, and a handgun.Full Story >
Drug lord Damaso Lopez Nuñez was nabbed on Tuesday in Mexico City. A source says information provided by the United States led to the arrest.Full Story >
Drug lord Damaso Lopez Nuñez was nabbed on Tuesday in Mexico City. A source says information provided by the United States led to the arrest.Full Story >
Federal officials have begun using a new mobile gun-tracing lab in Baltimore, MD, that can more rapidly trace shell casings and bullets and connect them to offenders and previous shootings.Full Story >
Federal officials have begun using a new mobile gun-tracing lab in Baltimore, MD, that can more rapidly trace shell casings and bullets and connect them to offenders and previous shootings.Full Story >
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.Full Story >
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.Full Story >
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.Full Story >
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.Full Story >