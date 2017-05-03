Does it really work? Testing 'As Seen on TV' products

Some “As Seen on TV” products make some pretty bold claims about how they can improve your life, but do they really work?

FOX19 NOW tested items for cleaning your baseboards, grooming your dog, to a product which claims it can give you perfect eyebrows in just seconds.

Jenny Carbon has a Sheltie named Cammie and jumped at the chance to test the True Touch deshedding glove.

Carbon said it's a struggle to keep up with the flying fur.

"She does hate the brush and the comb and it’s kind of rough on her fur, so it’s a chore to get her brushed. If this works, I’d be pretty pleased," she said.

At first, Carbon wasn't so sure about it, but quickly got used to it.

“Worked pretty well in just the few minutes we did it, so I would recommend it," she said.

Next, the Baseboard Buddy got put to the test.

It's easy to assemble and you can use it dry or wet.

“This Baseboard Buddy seems like it really is an easy way to clean your baseboards. As you can see, there’s plenty of dust on here and all you have to do is walk around and pull it next to you," Amy Wagner with Simply Money said.

Last, who wouldn't want to cut down on the time it takes to get ready every day?

Laura Nuzzo agreed to test the 3 Second Eyebrow Stamp.

There are two brow types to choose from and you pick the one that best matches your natural brows.

Nuzzo stamped the eyebrow in the makeup and applied it to her face. After three seconds, she immediately wanted it off and said she wouldn't recommend the product.

"No. I don’t think so. I like my little eyebrow pencil and brush," she said.

If you’ve got an “As Seen on TV” product you’d like us to test, just email SimplyMoney@fox19now.com

