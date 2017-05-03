Woman who lived with Dearborn Co. foster parents accused of child porn shares story

Two Dearborn County foster parents are facing child pornography charges, and now, a young woman who lived with them is sharing her story.

Kent and Robin Taylor are both facing several felonies. Kent Taylor is charged with child pornography, child seduction and neglect of a dependent. Robin Taylor is charged with child pornography and neglect of a dependent.

Court documents show that 19-year-old Alysia Kennedy, a mother of two, lived with the Taylors in their home on Tebbs Avenue for a short time.

A caseworker placed Kennedy and her two young children with the Taylors. The couple was already taking care of several other foster children at the time.

Investigators believe that between October 2016 and February 2017, Kent Taylor fondled at least one of the foster children. He is also accused of making sexual comments towards that child and allegedly even told the girl he would marry her.

Kennedy told FOX19 NOW that she was miserable when she lived there and felt that Kent Taylor was "creepy," but she said that she had no idea he had taken it that far.

"For a 60 something year old man to be going after a minor, that's just wrong. That's wrong," Kennedy said.

Both Kent and Robin Taylor are also accused of having inappropriate photos on their cell phones. Some of those pictures, according to investigators, showed child pornography.

"What if my kids are some of the victims? It upsets me. It upsets me a lot," Kennedy said. "No child should be going through that, at all."



Kennedy said that the house was in horrific shape with cockroaches running rampant and filth covering the floors.



She said that she knew the situation was not good which is why she and her children left, but she said she didn't know what the other foster children were going through and wish she would have so she could have helped.



"I feel like they [Kent and Robin Taylor] should sit in jail," Kennedy said. "I hope they get what they deserve."

Kent and Robin Taylor are currently in the Dearborn County Jail. Robin Taylor will be in court Thursday, May 4 for a bond reduction hearing.

Kent Taylor is scheduled to be back in court in late May.

