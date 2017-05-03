Man caught on camera illegally dumping cats at pet store

A surveillance camera caught a man dumping four cats outside of a pet store early Wednesday morning. It's a problem that continues to get worse, especially as the weather gets warmer.

The Animal House recently installed a surveillance camera at their front door to prevent people from dumping their animals. The owner of the store, Michael Raleigh, said these type of incidents put the animals and his shop at risk.

"Right now you can see they are all cuddled together because they're scared. They don't know where they're at," he said.



He found the cats on the porch as he opened the shop.

In the surveillance video, you can see a man get out of a van then unload two kennels, set them down and drive off. The staff said the kennels were filled with feces and filth, but the animals did not appear to be harmed.

The Animal House is known for rescuing many animals. However, Raleigh said right now they have very limited space and staff to care for more animals.

"This time of year we probably get 15 to 20 calls a day. People wanting to bring up cats and kittens and it's just overwhelming. We just can't do it. We can't house them, but we do have names and numbers of places that can do it," he said.

The cats had to be moved into a kennel with four other kittens that were rescued. Raleigh said cramming too many animals into one space can create issues for their business.

"Other customers come into our store and see that and don't ask questions. The next thing I know I have the SPCA at my door accusing us of overcrowding animals and that's not our intent. Unfortunately, we have to do that because of situations that happened today," Raleigh said.

While dumping animals is illegal, Raleigh said that he has no intentions of turning the man over to police.

"I'm not here to hurt anybody's reputation or damage them or prosecute. We're here for the animals. My biggest concern is to make sure they get good homes," he said.

Soon after the cats were rescued, one was adopted and sent to its forever home.

The Animal House said they will help anyone find a home for an unwanted pet for free all you have to do is call them at 513-931-6139.

