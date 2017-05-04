Body recovered in Winton Lake after canoe capsizes Wednesday night

One boater was rescued but a second remains missing Thursday. (All photos FOX19 NOW)

Park rangers are in a boat on the lake at Winton Woods Park Thursday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Jessica Brown)

A body was recovered after a recovery effort in at Winton Woods Thursday afternoon, according to police.

An unidentified male was found 12 feet underwater 30 feet away from Goose Island. It's unclear was caused the man to fall off the boat.

The deceased man was in a canoe with another man also is in his 20s when it capsized about dark or dust, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"One swam toward an island here in the lake. When he turned around and got on the island he didn't see his friend," Murphy said.

"He shouted for him and didn't see him and that's when it's presumed he went under."

The men had been out on the water canoeing and fishing even though it was closed due to high water from recent rains, Murphy said.

Winton Lake is 156-acres and 18 feet deep, county records show.

It's the second-largest body of water in Hamilton County after the Ohio River, Murphy noted.

“The lake is closed whenever it’s flooded, which it is, and they are still releasing water to get it down. Nobody is supposed to be out on the water," he said.

Springfield Township firefighters finished a foot search along the lake shoreline about 9:15 a.m.

“We are in a holding pattern now and doing the best we can. We are trying to do what we can to find this man. Next, we need the dive team.”

Urban search and rescue crews are on scene-its now being called a recovery effort @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7OXit3oRYc — Jessica Brown (@Fox19Jessica) May 4, 2017

In a briefing for reporters about 9:30 a.m., a park ranger said this is the first time something like this has happened in more than two decades.

He said they remain optimistic the man will be found alive and declined to discuss the fire official's confirmation that the search is now a recovery effort.

The boater who was able to swim to the island was pulled from the water near the dam and put into an ambulance by 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Murphy said.

A park ranger alerted dispatchers a boater was missing in the lake, according to dispatchers.

Firefighters from Springfield and Colerain townships arrived with search boats and went up and down the lake.

The search was paused about 2:30 a.m. Thursday until daylight, Murphy said.

When the missing boater's body is found is anyone's guess, he said.

When a person drowns, they generally sink and do not resurface for two to three days to a week. Then, the body decomposes and fills with gas.

