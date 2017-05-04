Recycle electronics, get free Reds tickets

Score free Cincinnati Reds tickets by recycling your electronics this weekend.

Turn in your "e-waste" Thursday when the 8th annual recycling drive kicks off from the Cincinnati Reds, Cohen Recycling and PNC Bank.

Organizers hope to help the public safely dispose of unwanted electronics and keep it from taking up space in area landfills.

The Reds are asking for a minimum donation of $10 dollars to cover the cost of recycling.

Drop your old computers and other items at three locations through Saturday.

The first 400 cars at each will receive two free Reds game tickets:

Thursday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PNC Bank/Kroger, 9650 Colerain Ave., Colerain Township

Friday: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. PNC Bank, 5283 Bowen Dr., Mason

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PNC Bank/ Kroger, 3740 Paxton Rd., Oakley

