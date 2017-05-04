Star Wars Day deals

Happy Star Wars Day!

The annual homage to the "Star Wars" franchise falls on each May 4: "May the 4th Be With You."

Retailers are celebrating by offering deals Thursday on everything from Millennium Falcon pool floats and Chewbacca Stick Dog Toys to free lightsabers and children's pajamas.

Savings include:

Target: 20 percent off select Star Wars toys online Thursday only

Amazon: Over 600 Star Wars deals varying daily through May 14

Toys 'R' Us: 20 percent off all LEGO Star Wars items through May 8; 25 percent off all "Rogue One" action figures through May 20 and 20 percent off all Star Wars skateboards by IMS. Use promo code STARWARSDAY17

Petco: 25 percent off all Star Wars Pet Fans Collection dog and cat products Thursday only

Kohl's: 2 for $20 or $12.99 on Young Men’s tees through Saturday

Build-A-Bear: Free Lightsaber with a $50 purchase that includes any Star Wars furry character in store and online. The offer is valid on red, blue, or Kylo Ren lightsaber while supplies last. Use promo code STARWARSDAY17

Hot Wheels: 25 percent off all Hot Wheels Star Wars items through May 7. Use promo code: STARWARS (Not stackable with any other offers)

See the complete list of offers by visiting StarWars.com

May the Savings Be With You.

