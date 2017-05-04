How local Republicans plan to vote on healthcare law

Republican House leadership are barreling ahead on a healthcare repeal for the third time since President Donald Trump took office. The party’s seven-year battle to dismantle the Affordable Care Act comes to a vote Thursday.

After two failed attempts to garner support to pass the GOP's American Healthcare Act (AHCA) that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s healthcare law, a call for a vote signals confidence enough support has been whipped to deliver what conservative lawmakers have been promising for years.

Republican leadership have insisted they have the 216 votes required to send the bill to the Senate, but with rocky support and hasty maneuvering the vote could come down to the wire.

The party has generally been lukewarm about the leadership's plans to repeal and replace Obama's healthcare law and the president has largely been missing-in-action rallying support behind the bill. The proposal can only survive losing 22 votes and its unclear how many Republicans plan to cast a yea vote.

The GOP wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. What's taking so long?

The previous measure was torpedoed by the Freedom Caucus, an alliance of the House’s most conservative legislatures, largely because Ryan and Trump's previous attempts were not conservative enough.

But courting conservative lawmakers created a new snag over whether-or-not people with pre-existing conditions could have guaranteed access to healthcare, as current federal law mandates. The new measure carries an amendment that allows states to waive the requirements which could skyrocket premiums, potentially pushing back moderate Republicans and legislatures in competitive districts.

"Folks with pre-existing conditions shouldn't be charged more for healthcare," Sen. Sherrod Brown tweeted Thursday. "It's as simple as that."

Eliminating safeguards for those with pre-existing conditions would violate a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

"Donald Trump and I will protect Americans with pre-existing conditions so that they're not charged more or denied coverage just because they've been sick." Pence said at a Pennsylvania rally on Nov. 1.

If victorious, Republicans will be having a big press conference at the beautiful Rose Garden of the White House immediately after vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2017

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Newport) is one of the most vocal critics of the AHCA, saying it is "worse than Obamacare." He has become one of multiple Republican lawmakers that have become increasingly hostile to President Trump and Speaker Ryan's performance with repealing the 2010 healthcare law.

"The AHCA [American Healthcare Act] is like a kidney stone- the House doesn't care what happens to it, as long as they can pass it," Massie tweeted about the Ryan's healthcare proposal Wednesday.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Columbia Tusculum) was lukewarm about the original healthcare plan that failed to make it to the House floor in March, saying it "wasn't able to complete the mission" of terminating the current federal mandates. However, after meeting with constituents, the congressman has come out in support of the House's latest attempt.

"As the bill stands now, I support it as a significant step towards a more market-orientated system," Wenstrup said. "It's time to get the ball rolling and send this bill to Senate."

After not backing the AHCA in its original form, Rep. Steve Chabot of Ohio's 1st District is expected to vote yea after being won over by the bill eliminating federal mandates.

Other legislatures in the Tri-State backing the bill are Rep. Luke Messer of Indiana's 6th District, and Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio's 8th.

“The time is now to repeal Obamacare and replace it with something better,” Messer said in a statement Monday. “While Congress delays, Hoosiers continue."

Rep. Steve Stivers did not return a request for comment and has not issued public statement on his support.

Even if this passes the House, Senate rules could kill the bill

On the Senate side, there are fears of pulling healthcare away from constituents raising doubts that even if the bill passed the House that it would never see the light of day.

It isn’t just constituent concerns that could halt the bill, the Senate’s reconciliation process must follow a strict set of rules that could sink the House GOP's plan for being a budget measure instead of legislation.

Congress has the authority to pass measure that only impacts the budget with a simple majority. However, anything policy-related requires a filibuster-proof 60-vote. Republicans lack the vote needed to pass healthcare legislation, so they are going through the backdoor as a budget measure.

Terminating pre-existing healthcare coverage could be a violation of Senate rules. If so, the Senate would then need to amend the bill, kicking it back to the House. The House would need to approve of the changes which could crumble Republican support.

What's the impact if it passes?

Republicans are moving forward on a vote in lieu of a Congressional Budget Office score, meaning there are no official numbers on how the proposal will impact the economy. The quick move without lawmakers having a sense on how much the bill would cost signals leadership is concerned the CBO would project a grim outlook for a second time.

The last CBO score of the AHCA reported roughly 24 million more Americans would be uninsured over the next decade if the House Republican alternative to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) passed. At least 14 million people will be booted off of healthcare within a year of the bill's passing. In total, the CBO's report estimates 52 million in the U.S. would have been uninsured in 2026 under the original bill.

"Mr. President, your party is trying to throw 24 million people off of healthcare today," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) tweeted Thursday afternoon. "Are you still concerned?"

At least eight heavy-hitting Senate Republicans said they have major issues with the AHCA as proposed in March.

Senators Rand Paul (R, Ky.) and Ted Cruz, (R-Texas) said they would not support anything short of a full Obamacare repeal.

Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), were concerned about the bill gutting protections of Medicaid beneficiaries.

In its original form, the AHCA would severaly impact the number of insured Americans that were gained over the implementation of the ACA in 2010. According to the report, 48.3 million were uninsured before former President Barack Obama's healthcare law was passed.

