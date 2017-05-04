Recipe: The Colonel's Mint Julep

Colonel De shared a mint julep recipe ahead of the Kentucky Derby.

Ingredients :

Kentucky Bourbon - 2 oz. per serving

1 Tbs. mint syrup (see below)

1 dash sugar

Mint Syrup :

Pour 2 cups of water into a sauce pan and start to heat. Add sugar and stir until sugar is completely dissolved in liquid.

Add 1 to 2 ounces of rough chopped crushed mint.

Boil mixture for 5 minutes, then cool.

In a silver julep or rocks glass, using a muddler or the back of a spoon, crush 1-3 mint leaves with a dash of sugar.

You are trying to extract some of the oils from the mint. Leave crushed leaves in or remove (your choice).

Fill glass with crushed or shaved ice is preferred, then add 1 tablespoon of mint syrup and 2 ounces of bourbon.

Stir rapidly with a spoon to frost the outside of the glass.

Garnish with fresh mint sprig.

For more information go here.

