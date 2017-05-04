Blue Ribbon Kitchen recipes

Strawberry Margarita Pie

Crust:

1 cup finely crushed graham crackers

½ cup finely crushed salted pretzels

1 tsp coarse sea salt

2 TBS granulated sugar

6 TBS melted unsalted butter

In a food processor, finely chop the graham crackers and pretzels. Add sugar and melted butter to combine. Mixture will resemble wet sand. Pour into a 9-inch pie plate. Using an empty drinking glass, lightly tamp down the crust, forming it to the bottom and sides of the pie plate. Sprinkle with sea salt. Set aside.

**For Gluten Free: Make crust of only crushed GF Pretzels

Filling:

(1) 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese

½ cup puréed fresh strawberries

¼ cup key lime juice (If using fresh key limes, consider using a clean garlic press to make quick work of the tiny key limes. Cut in half and then squeeze with press over a bowl.

(1) 14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

Directions:

In a food processor, puree the strawberries (about 5-6 medium strawberries-cleaned and hulled) Add the lime juice, pulse for two seconds. Pour the strawberry/lime mixture into a measuring cup and set aside.

In the food processor, mix the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy with no lumps; scrape down the sides if necessary.

Add the reserved strawberry/lime mixture, to the cream cheese. Finally, add the sweetened condensed milk. Continue to blend well until the mixture is smooth, silky and emulsified.

Pour mixture into prepared –cooled pretzel-graham crust.

Bake for 6-8 minutes on the middle rack of a preheated 350 degree oven. The pie will set and be less glossy after the 8 minutes.

Do not brown the top of the pie.

Refrigerate pie for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.

Top with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries.

Whipped Cream

½ pint heavy whipping cream

3 TBS powdered sugar

(If you really want a margarita-esque pie, add a shot of triple sec to the cream before whipping -optional.)

On low speed of a mixer, whip cream sugar and optional alcohol if using. After it thickens a bit, mix on medium high until thick if keeps shape.

Fill a piping bag fitted with a decorative tip and decorate edges of the pie.

Baked Cinnamon Tortilla Chips:

Using soft flour tortillas, cut tortillas into wedges, to make “chips”

Place cut tortillas on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Spray the tortillas lightly with coconut cooking spray or butter spray. Sprinkle generously with a mixture of granulated sugar and cinnamon.

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes on the middle oven rack. Check back every 3-5 minutes until the tortillas are lightly golden and crisp. Remove from oven and let cool. Store cinnamon chips in an air tight container.

Fruit Salsa

Finely dice ½ cup each of: watermelon, strawberries, honeydew, and fresh pineapple.

½ teaspoon lemon zest

½ teaspoon lime zest

½ teaspoon orange zest.

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon fresh orange juice.

1 teaspoon honey

Dice the fruits and set aside.

Zest the lemon, orange and lime, set zest aside.

Pour the fresh juices into a small bowl, add the zest and honey. Stir together the juices, honey and zest.

Add the diced fruits to a medium mixing bowl.

Gently pour the fruit juice/zest/honey mixture over the diced fruit. Stir gently until the fruit is well mixed. Refrigerate fresh salsa up to 2 days.

Serve with the baked cinnamon tortilla chips.

**Yes you can swap the fruits to make other fruit salsa combinations. Consider: mango, cantaloupe, kiwi, grapes, blueberries or cherries

