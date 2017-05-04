Blue Ribbon Kitchen recipes

FOX19 -
Strawberry Margarita Pie
Crust:
1 cup finely crushed graham crackers
½ cup finely crushed salted pretzels
1 tsp coarse sea salt
2 TBS granulated sugar
6 TBS melted unsalted butter
In a food processor, finely chop the graham crackers and pretzels. Add sugar and melted butter to combine. Mixture will resemble wet sand. Pour into a 9-inch pie plate. Using an empty drinking glass, lightly tamp down the crust, forming it to the bottom and sides of the pie plate. Sprinkle with sea salt. Set aside.
**For Gluten Free: Make crust of only crushed GF Pretzels
Filling:
(1) 8-ounce package of softened cream cheese
½ cup puréed fresh strawberries
¼ cup key lime juice (If using fresh key limes, consider using a clean garlic press to make quick work of the tiny key limes. Cut in half and then squeeze with press over a bowl.
(1) 14 ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
Directions:
In a food processor, puree the strawberries (about 5-6 medium strawberries-cleaned and hulled) Add the lime juice, pulse for two seconds. Pour the strawberry/lime mixture into a measuring cup and set aside.
In the food processor, mix the softened cream cheese until smooth and creamy with no lumps; scrape down the sides if necessary.
Add the reserved strawberry/lime mixture, to the cream cheese. Finally, add the sweetened condensed milk. Continue to blend well until the mixture is smooth, silky and emulsified.
Pour mixture into prepared –cooled pretzel-graham crust.
Bake for 6-8 minutes on the middle rack of a preheated 350 degree oven. The pie will set and be less glossy after the 8 minutes.
Do not brown the top of the pie.
Refrigerate pie for at least 4 hours, up to overnight.
Top with fresh whipped cream and fresh strawberries.
Whipped Cream
½ pint heavy whipping cream
3 TBS powdered sugar
(If you really want a margarita-esque pie, add a shot of triple sec to the cream before whipping -optional.)
On low speed of a mixer, whip cream sugar and optional alcohol if using. After it thickens a bit, mix on medium high until thick if keeps shape.
Fill a piping bag fitted with a decorative tip and decorate edges of the pie.
Baked Cinnamon Tortilla Chips:
Using soft flour tortillas, cut tortillas into wedges, to make “chips”
Place cut tortillas on a parchment lined baking sheet.
Spray the tortillas lightly with coconut cooking spray or butter spray. Sprinkle generously with a mixture of granulated sugar and cinnamon.
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes on the middle oven rack. Check back every 3-5 minutes until the tortillas are lightly golden and crisp. Remove from oven and let cool. Store cinnamon chips in an air tight container.
Fruit Salsa
Finely dice ½ cup each of: watermelon, strawberries, honeydew, and fresh pineapple.
½ teaspoon lemon zest
½ teaspoon lime zest
½ teaspoon orange zest.
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon fresh orange juice.
1 teaspoon honey
Dice the fruits and set aside.
Zest the lemon, orange and lime, set zest aside.
Pour the fresh juices into a small bowl, add the zest and honey. Stir together the juices, honey and zest.
Add the diced fruits to a medium mixing bowl.
Gently pour the fruit juice/zest/honey mixture over the diced fruit. Stir gently until the fruit is well mixed. Refrigerate fresh salsa up to 2 days.
Serve with the baked cinnamon tortilla chips.
**Yes you can swap the fruits to make other fruit salsa combinations. Consider: mango, cantaloupe, kiwi, grapes, blueberries or cherries
