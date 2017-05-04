Recipe: Chef Matt's hot ham and cheese (hot brown) sliders

Colonel De shared Derby dish recipes ahead of Saturday's Run for the Roses.

Ingredients :

1 Can (16.3 oz) Biscuits OR Store Bought Biscuits

16 Slices Deli Honey Ham 8 Slices Swiss Cheese

1 Teaspoon Everything Rub 1 Tablespoon Poppy Seeds

½ Cup Butter, Melted Grandaddy Elbee’s BBQ Sauce

Directions :

1. Preheat oven to 350?.

2. Separate biscuits into 8 biscuits. On ungreased cookie sheet, place biscuits 2 inches apart. Bake for 8 minutes.

3. Lightly grease or spray 13x9 inch baking dish. Carefully split each biscuit in half. Line bottom of baking dish with bottom of each biscuit.

4. Layer 2 slices of ham on each biscuit. Sprinkle Everything Rub and top with 1 slice of cheese.

5. Pour 1 Tablespoon of Grandaddy Elbee’s BBQ Sauce over top of cheese. Replace tops.

6. Add poppy seeds to melted butter. Stir and pour over biscuits.

7. Bake 10-15 minutes or until tops of biscuits are golden brown.

