Recipe: Chef Matt's hot ham and cheese (hot brown) sliders - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Recipe: Chef Matt's hot ham and cheese (hot brown) sliders

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
FOX19 -

Colonel De shared Derby dish recipes ahead of Saturday's Run for the Roses.

Ingredients:

1 Can (16.3 oz) Biscuits OR Store Bought Biscuits

16 Slices Deli Honey Ham                                                       8 Slices Swiss Cheese

1 Teaspoon Everything Rub                                                    1 Tablespoon Poppy Seeds

½ Cup Butter, Melted                                                             Grandaddy Elbee’s BBQ Sauce

Directions:

1.      Preheat oven to 350?.

2.      Separate biscuits into 8 biscuits.  On ungreased cookie sheet, place biscuits 2 inches apart.  Bake for 8 minutes.

3.      Lightly grease or spray 13x9 inch baking dish.  Carefully split each biscuit in half.  Line bottom of baking dish with bottom of each biscuit.

4.      Layer 2 slices of ham on each biscuit.  Sprinkle Everything Rub and top with 1 slice of cheese.

5.      Pour 1 Tablespoon of Grandaddy Elbee’s BBQ Sauce over top of cheese.  Replace tops.

6.      Add poppy seeds to melted butter.  Stir and pour over biscuits.

7.      Bake 10-15 minutes or until tops of biscuits are golden brown.

For more information go here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly