Court documents reveal new information in case of missing Indiana girl

Court documents reveal new information about the case of a missing Indiana girl who was found in Clermont County.

Ian Nathaniel Smith is charged with producing child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Police said the 14-year-old girl was reported missing on Friday from her home in Schererville, IN, which is about an hour from Chicago.

They found her at East Pointe Apartments in Union Township Tuesday afternoon.

Smith is accused of dropping off the girl and is facing charges in Kansas.

Investigators said he admitted that he knew she was a minor.

According to a federal affidavit, Smith used the social media app KIK, as well as Skype, to communicate with the victim.

He's accused of using the apps to send and receive nude photos of the girl.

The documents state that Smith also admitted to live streaming with the victim in various states of undress and forcing her to perform requested sexual acts.

He told investigators that he was in Kansas and believed the girl was at her home in Indiana when he sent and received the messages.

Officials said when examining Smith's phones, they found more than 200 photos as well as 4 videos that appeared to show children engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

At least two of the photos are believed be of the victim.

The girl was not harmed when she was found earlier this week.

Eric Ho and Bryan Otero are also facing charges in connection with the case in Clermont County.

Ho is being held on a $1 million bond. A $750,000 dollar bond was put in place for Otero.

Both expected back in court on May 12 for a preliminary hearing.

