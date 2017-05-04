Recipes: Taquiera Mercado margaritas

Randal Richmond from Taquiera Mercado in downtown Cincinnati mixed up margaritas ahead of Cinco de Mayo.

Jalapeno Margarita

1 1/2 oz Patron Reposado

3/4 oz Patron Citronge Orange

1-2 fresh jalapenos, sliced 1/4"

1 lime, juiced

1/2 lemon, juiced

1/2 oz organic agave nectar

1/8 teaspoon Tajin

In pint glass, add all ingredients and muddle well. Top with ice and shake well. Pour into 12 oz margarita glass with seasoned rim (salt and Tajin) Float 1 half juiced lime, jalapeno cap, and seasoning.

Quibiscus Margarita

1 1/2 oz Patron Silver Reposado

3/4 oz Patron Citronge Orange

1/2 lime and lemon, juiced

3-4 oz Agua Jamaica (Hibiscus water)

Mix all ingredients over ice and shake vigorously. Strain over ice into 16 oz soda fountain glass and garnish with lemon, lime, and hibiscus flower petals.

