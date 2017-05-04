KSP seizes 81 pounds of marijuana, 2 arrested for trafficking

Two men were arrested Thursday morning after troopers seized more than 81 pounds of marijuana.

Kentucky State Troopers stopped two vehicles on I-69 in Lyon County around 9 a.m. The vehicles were believed to be traveling together.

During the stops, troopers conducted a search of the vehicles. During the searches, troopers located approximately 81 pounds of high grade marijuana in one of the vehicles. Troopers also located money believed to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

The driver of the vehicle containing the marijuana, Salvador Rodriguez Jr., 32, of Visalia, CA, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

The driver of the other vehicle, Antonio Hernandez Jr., 30, of Clovis, CA, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

Both were taken to the Caldwell County Jail.

