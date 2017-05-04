NKY educators create Fiona book for visually impaired students

The Cincinnati Zoo's baby hippo, Fiona, has captured the attention of people across the country and now she's got a new book!

Two Northern Kentucky educators have created a book about the preemie hippo for visually impaired students.

It's written in braille and made with textured artwork so students of all abilities can experience the story.

Thursday, students at Mary A. Goetz Elementary heard the book read by a fellow classmate, first grader Tai Stewart.

"She's cute and I saw her in the shower on YouTube, and she's famous," said Stewart.

The creators of the book say they've been following Fiona's since she was born, and thought it would it would be an inspiring story for kids about overcoming obstacles.

"She's a nice and cute hippo," said Stewart.

