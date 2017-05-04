New stingray exhibit opens at Newport Aquarium

A brand new exhibit is set to open to the public at Newport Aquarium.

Stingray Hideaway: Enter their World officially opens on Friday, May 5.

The aquarium says the highlight of the exhibit is a 17,000-gallon stingray touch pool where guests can interact with about two dozen stingrays.

There's also a 30-foot tunnel where kids of all ages can view the stingrays' world from below the surface of the water.

In addition, the tropical experience features an island habitat with iguanas, other species of lizards and several species of fish.

