Two men found dead from suspected overdose in Franklin

Police are investigating a suspected double fatal overdose.

Officers and medics were called the 400 block of East 4th St. around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

They were asked to check on the welfare of two men on the floor who were possibly overdosing.

Both men were found dead at the scene.

Franklin Police identified them as Mike Watts, and Kenneth Raleigh, both 49, from Franklin.

The Warren County Coroner's Office was called to the scene.

Autopsies will be performed tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin Police Detective Jeff Stewart at (937) 746-2882 or the 1TIP HOTLINE at (937) 743-1TIP (1847).

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.