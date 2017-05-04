Who's the fastest man in Cincinnati? Reds' Billy Hamilton wants to race Bengals pick

According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.Full Story >
A police officer attempting to stop a man he believed was drunk leaving a bar was dragged 45 feet when the man refused to stop. A police body camera captured the incident.Full Story >
Investigators say the bounty hunters were looking for someone else when they opened fire on four people in a car.Full Story >
Police say three MS-13 gang members assaulted a teenager on Sunday, armed with a machete, and a handgun.Full Story >
Drug lord Damaso Lopez Nuñez was nabbed on Tuesday in Mexico City. A source says information provided by the United States led to the arrest.Full Story >
