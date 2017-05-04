Who's the fastest man in Cincinnati? Reds' Billy Hamilton wants to race Bengals pick

The debate started the night the Bengals drafted the fastest man in the NFL, Washington WR John Ross III, with the ninth overall pick.

Would Ross and Billy Hamilton ever compete in a race to find out who’s the fastest man in Cincinnati?

Following the Reds’ 4-2 win over the Pirates, Fox19 NOW asked Hamilton, widely known as the fastest man in baseball, if he was up to the challenge.

“Yeah, definitely,” said Hamilton, who stole his 200th career base in the Reds’ win. “I know (John) is really fast, but I’m a competitor and I’m willing to do it. We can put something together and do it like a charity event. Set it up. I’m ready.”

Hamilton said he ran the 40-yard dash once in his life as a freshman in high school when he clocked in at 4.50. Ross broke an NFL combine record when he clocked a 4.22 time in the 40-yard dash. Hamilton is often clocked running 90 feet from base to base. So, what distance would they race?

“Just for the both of us, I think (racing in the) 40 would be good,” said Hamilton. “There’s no way I could do the 100-yard dash. I have a long season ahead of me. I think it’d be a good race for the city, for him and me, just to get our names out there. We’ll have our agents talk and see how it goes.”

If you're curious who's faster, here's our unscientific comparison of the two fastest men in Cincinnati:



